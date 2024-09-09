England Test coach Brendon McCullum will step into the vacant role of limited-overs coach from January 2025 following the departure of Jonathan Mott, who left the job following the T20 World Cup in June.

Interim coach Marcus Trescothick will be relied on for the upcoming clashes, while faith has been retained in captain Jos Buttler, who will continue in his current role.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about England v Australia.

When is the England v Australia T20 and ODI series?

The England v Australia T20 and ODI series gets under way on Wednesday 11th September 2024 and runs until Sunday 29th September 2024.

You can check out the full schedule below.

How to watch England v Australia on TV

You can watch the England v Australia T20 and ODI series live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Live stream England v Australia online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the series via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

England v Australia schedule

The England v Australia schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

T20i

1st T20 at Ageas Bowl: 6:30pm, Wednesday 11th September

6:30pm, Wednesday 11th September 2nd T20 at Sophia Gardens: 6:30pm, Friday 13th September

6:30pm, Friday 13th September 3rd T20 at Old Trafford: 2:30pm, Sunday 15th September

ODI

1st ODI at Trent Bridge: 12:30pm, Thursday 19th September

12:30pm, Thursday 19th September 2nd ODI at Headingley: 11am, Saturday 21st September

11am, Saturday 21st September 3rd ODI at Riverside: 12:30pm, Tuesday 24th September

12:30pm, Tuesday 24th September 4th ODI at Lord's: 12:30pm, Friday 27th September

12:30pm, Friday 27th September 5th ODI at Bristol County Ground: 11am, Sunday 29th September

