Cut to the present day and we’re in for another classic, with both teams boasting exciting line-ups full of powerful batting and skilled bowling.

South Africa finished above Australia in the group (second vs third), but it is the Aussies who carry the most momentum into the knockout having won their last seven matches in a row.

Their competition started with back-to-back defeats and a feeling of crisis surrounding the group, but now they are two matches away from winning a sixth ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Proteas will be praying that they win the toss. South Africa appear twice the side when batting first, with both their group stage losses coming when chasing, and so too their closest victories.

It will be touch and go if their captain Temba Bavuma is fit - he has a hamstring injury which he has said "will have to be right".

When is South Africa v Australia?

South Africa v Australia will take place on Thursday 16th November 2023.

South Africa v Australia UK time

South Africa v Australia will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is South Africa v Australia on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream South Africa v Australia online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to South Africa v Australia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

South Africa v Australia key player to watch

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

With four centuries across the group stage, de Kock has been the standout batter of the competition and South Africa’s star player. With the pressure ramped up in the semi-finals, the Proteas will be relying on de Kock to continue his form and carry them to a first ever World Cup title.

