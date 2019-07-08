Dates and times for the semi-finals are locked in and ready to go, with fans around the world gearing up for a terrific closing week to the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Cricket World Cup semi-finals including dates, times and venues.

When are the Cricket World Cup semi-finals?

India v New Zealand: 10:30am on Tuesday 9th July.

More like this

England v Australia: 10:30am on Thursday 11th July.

Where are the Cricket World Cup semi-finals held?

The first semi-final will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester and the second showdown will be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup semi-finals

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 9:30am each day, or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as cricket for just £10 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

When is the Cricket World Cup final?

The Cricket World Cup final takes place at 10:30am on Sunday 14th July.

Advertisement

For full details, check out our guide to the Cricket World Cup final.