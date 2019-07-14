Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Cricket World Cup final including date, time and how to watch.

What time is the Cricket World Cup final?

Sri Lanka v India will begin at 10:30am on Sunday 14th July 2019.

Where is the Cricket World Cup final?

The game will take place at Lord's, London which holds up to 28,000 fans.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup final on TV and live stream

Sky Sports have confirmed that the match will be free-to-air for everyone in the UK if England reach the final.

If the hosts don't reach the final, you can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 9:00am (UK time).

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as cricket for just £10 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 9:30am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

