The quirky play-off system consists of five matches with just five teams left in the competition.

The Big Bash League tournament is heating up with the play-offs set and ready to kick-start with a bang.

Perth Scorchers topped the regular season table with 11 victories in 14 matches and have booked their place in the qualifier match against second seeds Sydney Sixers for a place in the final.

No.4 Sydney Thunder face No.5 Brisbane Heat in the eliminator for a shot at No.3 Melbourne Renegades in the knockout game. The winner of that match will eventually progress to a challenger match against the loser of the top two seeds, culminating in the final. Got all of that?

If not, fear not. We're on hand to guide you through the final rounds with our full schedule below guiding you through the permutations and what's at stake in each clash.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Big Bash League on TV, including how to watch the sport on TV and live stream.

BBL 2022/23 schedule

All UK time.

Eliminator

Friday 27th January

[4] Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat [5] (8:15am) Sky Sports Mix

Qualifier

Saturday 28th January

[1] Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers [2] (8:15am) Sky Sports Cricket

Knockout

Sunday 29th January

[3] Melbourne Renegades v Winner of Eliminator (8:15am) Sky Sports Mix

Challenger

Thursday 2nd February

Loser of Qualifier v Winner of Knockout (8:15am) Sky Sports Cricket

Final

Saturday 4th February

Winner of Qualifier v Winner of Challenger (8:15am) Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event

How to watch BBL on TV and live stream

You can watch BBL games live on Sky Sports Cricket, Mix or online via the SkyGo app. Check out the schedule above.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

