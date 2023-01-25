Big Bash League 2022/23 schedule: Watch BBL cricket live on TV in UK
Your guide to the remainder of the Big Bash League 2022/23 season including live TV coverage in the UK and full schedule.
The Big Bash League tournament is heating up with the play-offs set and ready to kick-start with a bang.
The quirky play-off system consists of five matches with just five teams left in the competition.
Perth Scorchers topped the regular season table with 11 victories in 14 matches and have booked their place in the qualifier match against second seeds Sydney Sixers for a place in the final.
No.4 Sydney Thunder face No.5 Brisbane Heat in the eliminator for a shot at No.3 Melbourne Renegades in the knockout game. The winner of that match will eventually progress to a challenger match against the loser of the top two seeds, culminating in the final. Got all of that?
If not, fear not. We're on hand to guide you through the final rounds with our full schedule below guiding you through the permutations and what's at stake in each clash.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Big Bash League on TV, including how to watch the sport on TV and live stream.
BBL 2022/23 schedule
All UK time.
Eliminator
Friday 27th January
[4] Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat [5] (8:15am) Sky Sports Mix
Qualifier
Saturday 28th January
[1] Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers [2] (8:15am) Sky Sports Cricket
Knockout
Sunday 29th January
[3] Melbourne Renegades v Winner of Eliminator (8:15am) Sky Sports Mix
Challenger
Thursday 2nd February
Loser of Qualifier v Winner of Knockout (8:15am) Sky Sports Cricket
Final
Saturday 4th February
Winner of Qualifier v Winner of Challenger (8:15am) Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event
How to watch BBL on TV and live stream
You can watch BBL games live on Sky Sports Cricket, Mix or online via the SkyGo app. Check out the schedule above.
You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
