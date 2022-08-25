How to watch Ben Stokes documentary Phoenix from the Ashes

The England Test captain has experienced a rollercoaster career, with extreme highs and lows littering his path on and off the pitch.

Ben Stokes is the world's greatest all-rounder and a new documentary, Phoenix from the Ashes, is set to cast a light over all areas of his life.

Amazon Prime Video will take viewers behind the curtain and display the full Ben Stokes in a documentary that should be fascinating for lovers of the game and beyond.

Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes release date

The full documentary will be released worldwide on Friday 26th August 2022 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Phoenix from the Ashes a one-off film, not a series.

How to watch Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes in the UK

You can watch the documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

If you're signing up to the streamer for the first time, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What is Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes about?

Everything. Stokes himself has said that he would only agree to a documentary if it showed every angle from the "good" to the "not-such-good stuff".

We can expect to be given a full tour of Stokes' life, from a young age with his family, through to his emergence in the England team and thrilling rise to the top.

Of course, Stokes' story is far from a smooth cruise to the England Test captaincy. He took an indefinite break from cricket to preserve his mental health, and this documentary looks set to cast light on his struggles and controversies, including his arrest, trial and acquittal following a fight outside a nightclub in 2018.

Stokes will walk viewers through his journey, spliced with some of the moments that have littered his comeback to all forms of international cricket.

Ben Stokes documentary trailer

The final trailer for the documentary features words from Nasser Hussain, Stuart Broad, Joe Root and the late Shane Warne as they each speak about their view on Stokes.

As well as the talking head interviews, there is plenty of archive footage from his journey through youth cricket, CCTV footage from the nightclub brawl, footage with his family and, of course, plenty of his greatest moments from the crease.

