Oh, and he was also the captain as recently as August.

But they’re a good team. And in conditions that will suit them, a best case tournament looks like potentially sneaking into fourth and making the semi-finals. It’s unlikely, but it’s possible.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, probably won’t reach the semi-finals, but they’re strong enough to really mess around with the competition.

Explosive openers, combined with an excellent spin attack that’s spearheaded by a modern day great in Rashid Khan, means that if you catch them on their good day - or your bad one - a loss awaits.

Cricket is the team sport played by individuals, and Afghanistan have the individuals to knock over good teams.

When is Bangladesh v Afghanistan?

Bangladesh v Afghanistan will take place on Saturday 7th October 2023.

Bangladesh v Afghanistan UK time

Bangladesh v Afghanistan will start at 6am.

What TV channel is Bangladesh v Afghanistan on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5:30am.

How to live stream Bangladesh v Afghanistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bangladesh v Afghanistan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Bangladesh v Afghanistan key player to watch

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

It’s impossible to look anywhere else. The best T20 bowler in the world, who is also capable of launching sixes out of the ground, Afghanistan’s success at this tournament will directly correlate with the success of Khan.

If Bangladesh keep Khan quiet, the path to victory is a lot clearer.

