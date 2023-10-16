The tide of opinion has turned quickly, however, as after two defeats in two matches against India and South Africa, there is a growing sense that Australia are a team fatigued at a time they should be peaking.

This year, they have already had a Test tour of India, followed by the World Test Championship final and then The Ashes, meaning many of their star players have hardly had a night in their own bed for the past six months.

Sri Lanka have also lost both their opening fixtures, succumbing to two phenomenal batting displays from South Africa and Pakistan who each set World Cup records. South Africa, for the highest ever total scored at a World Cup (428), and Pakistan, the highest ever chase in a World Cup (345). In other words, it might be time for Sri Lanka’s bowlers to have a little get together.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v Sri Lanka on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is Australia v Sri Lanka?

Australia v Sri Lanka will take place on Monday 16th October 2023.

Australia v Sri Lanka UK time

Australia v Sri Lanka will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is Australia v Sri Lanka on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

How to live stream Australia v Sri Lanka online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Australia v Sri Lanka on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia v Sri Lanka key player to watch

Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

Mitchell Marsh has had a quiet start to the tournament with scores of 7 and 0 and is currently opening the batting in the absence of the injured Travis Head.

With Sri Lanka’s bowling low on confidence, the chance for the Aussies to reverse their fortunes rest on the attack being taken to them from the very beginning.

