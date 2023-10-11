The Aussies are a good, exciting team. But the luck of the draw has meant that they play two of the toughest opponents in the competition for their first two fixtures.

The reason South Africa are so feared is that they boast what is arguably the most powerful batting line-up in all of cricket. A fact they duly proved by posting the highest ever World Cup total in their win against Sri Lanka, with Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram all striking centuries.

The result is that a shallow Australian bowling attack, featuring just one frontline spinner in Adam Zampa, will be put to the test. It’ll be dramatic, exciting, and well worth watching.

When is Australia v South Africa?

Australia v South Africa will take place on Thursday 12th October 2023.

Australia v South Africa UK time

Australia v South Africa will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is Australia v South Africa on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £27 per month.

How to live stream Australia v South Africa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Australia v South Africa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia v South Africa key player to watch

Adam Zampa (Australia)

With just Glenn Maxwell for support in the spin department, Zampa will be required to send down 10 overs against a Saffa batting line-up that is as powerful as any in world cricket.

Combine this with the fact that less than a month ago that same batting line-up smashed Zampa for a record-equaling 113 runs from his 10 overs and the Aussie spinner has a serious task on his hands.

