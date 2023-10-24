What's more, they will hopefully be boosted by the return of opener Travis Head, who has recovered from a hand fracture.

The Netherlands have spoken a good game throughout the competition, stating ahead of time that they were here to win it despite their minnow status. They have won a lot of friends and admirers along the way, with a series of spirited performances and a superb win over South Africa. But defeat here would all but rule them out of semi-final contention and take away a certain amount of intensity from their remaining matches.

Delhi has been the scene of a number of high-scoring matches in this competition, so expect the team who wins the toss to opt to bat and pile on the pressure.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v Netherlands on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is Australia v Netherlands?

Australia v Netherlands will take place on Wednesday 25th October 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Australia v Netherlands UK time

Australia v Netherlands will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is Australia v Netherlands on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Australia v Netherlands online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Australia v Netherlands on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia v Netherlands key player to watch

Travis Head (Australia)

It is unclear if Travis Head will return immediately to the Aussie team having missed the first half of the group stage with a fractured hand, but his return will be a major boost if it does occur. Australia have a selection dilemma if they do opt to pick him, however, with stand-in opener Mitchell Marsh in sublime form. The likely swap will be Marsh shuffling down the order and Marnus Labuschagne dropping out of the XI.

