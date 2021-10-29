Australia v England T20 World Cup 2021: Watch live on TV, UK time

Cricket’s oldest rivals meet again this week for a grudge match that is sure to have big implications going into the Ashes later this year.

Both sides remain undefeated in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far, notching up two wins apiece – meaning one side will be walking away with their first defeat.

England have already proved why they are at the top of the ICC T20I rankings, skittling reigning champions West Indies for 55 runs and taking out Bangladesh with ease, largely thanks to strong performances from Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes.

Australia on the other hand scraped a victory in a tough game against South Africa, but were back on form with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. An encounter with their age-old rivals will be a much better indicator of where Australia stands in the competition.

England and Australia have not met in a T20 World Cup since the 2010 final where Eoin Morgan’s men coming out on top, so it remains to be seen whether Morgan can repeat history – and give England a morale boost ahead of the Ashes in December.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch Australia v England at the T20 World Cup including TV channel information, date and time.

What time does Australia v England start at T20 World Cup?

Australia v England starts at 3pm UK time on Saturday 30th October 2021.

Each team plays a match every few days in the Super 12 phase of the tournament, so keep an eye on our T20 World Cup 2021 TV schedule guide for all the dates and times.

Watch Australia v England at T20 World Cup on TV

You can watch Australia v England live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event or online via the Sky Go app. Live coverage of the match starts at 2:30pm.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

