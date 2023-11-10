Currently sitting eighth in the table, they need to ensure they don’t slip below the Netherlands to secure the final qualification spot for the Champions Trophy - something they can achieve by matching whatever result the Dutch achieve against India.

In reality, Bangladesh should be fine. India are all-conquering and should sweep aside the Dutch with ease, but if we don’t cling on to that slight element of jeopardy, then we really are left with nothing.

Bangladesh will be led by Najmul Shanto, after their regular skipper Shakib Al-Hasan left the tournament with a fractured finger.

When is Australia v Bangladesh?

Australia v Bangladesh will take place on Saturday 11th November 2023.

Australia v Bangladesh UK time

Australia v Bangladesh will start at 5am.

What TV channel is Australia v Bangladesh on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 4:30am.

How to live stream Australia v Bangladesh online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Australia v Bangladesh on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia v Bangladesh key player to watch

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Fresh off playing arguably the greatest innings in the history of cricket, all eyes will be on Maxwell to see if he can come anywhere close to repeating the trick of his double century that came against Afghanistan.

Nicknamed The Big Show, he has lived up to every bit of his moniker this World Cup, striking 22 sixes in seven innings.

