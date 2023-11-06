The final semi-final spot is currently in the hands of New Zealand, who, as long as they beat Sri Lanka later this week, will be all but assured of taking the last spot, but Afghanistan and Pakistan are ready to pick up any scraps.

Australia, meanwhile, can afford to lose this match, and even their next game against Bangladesh too, and still end up in the final four.

Australia should be boosted by the returns of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh, both of whom returned to training after missing the Aussies previous fixture against England due to concussion and personal reasons respectively. However, they could be without Steve Smith, who has been suffering with vertigo.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v Afghanistan on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is Australia v Afghanistan?

Australia v Afghanistan will take place on Tuesday 7th November 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Australia v Afghanistan UK time

Australia v Afghanistan will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is Australia v Afghanistan on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Australia v Afghanistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Australia v Afghanistan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia v Afghanistan key player to watch

The spinners (Afghanistan)

Arguably the strongest spin attack in the competition, Afghanistan’s three, and occasionally even four-man spin attack will be the biggest threat to Australia’s batting line-up. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad will pose a particular threat at the Wankhede Stadium, with the pitch in Chennai known for spinning prodigiously.

