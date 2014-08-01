Strong competition comes from Ooi Tze Liang of Malaysia, who was right behind Daley in Shanghai in fifth place; and Matthew Mitcham, who blazed a trail by coming out as gay before his shock win at Beijing 2008, but struggled to cope with the subsequent fame and is still trying to recapture top form. This will probably be the last major event for Mitcham, who now performs a cabaret act and judges Splash! in Australia; Daley insists that contrary to rumour, his TV career won’t tempt him to retire. Victory here would be a big step towards gold in Rio in 2016.

Boxing: Women's flyweight, final from 2pm BBC1

England's Nicola Adams is no stranger to making history, having triumphed at London 2012, the first olympics to include women's boxing. Although the world number one is the hot favourite to jab, duck and shuffle her way to victory this afternoon, medal hopes are also pinned on Northern Irish rising star Michaela Walsh.

Athletics: Men's 4x100m relay, from 9.15pm BBC1

If the loss of Mo Farah left Glasgow 2014 feeling slightly short of track superstars, that will – with luck – be remedied as the greatest of them all graces Hampden Park. Fitness permitting, Usain Bolt should bring Jamaica home with the gold in the men’s 4x100m relay. This is Bolt’s “off season”, before next year’s world championships and the Rio Olympics in 2016. He claims to be into sub-10 seconds form, although the strength of Jamaican sprinting means he probably won’t need to be. His mere presence will sprinkle some magic on the Games' last night of competition.

Athletics: Women's 4x400m relay, final from 7.50pm BBC1

If all goes to plan, the Ohuruogu sister act could be in full swing as Christine and younger sibling Victoria (a nine-year age gap separates the pair) take to the track as one half of England’s 4 x 400m relay team alongside Emily Diamond and one of Margaret Adeoye, Shana Cox and Kelly Massey.

Although Christine has declared that she isn’t at her best this season (preferring to save herself for Rio and next year’s World Championships) the relay is her only event in Glasgow, meaning that her sights will be firmly set on a medal. Expect stiff competition from Jamaica, Nigeria and Ohuruogu’s Team GB relay colleague Eilidh Child should Scotland make the final.