The opening ceremony launches at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday 28th July, and the sporting action begins on Friday with a terrific range of events on offer.

The Commonwealth Games brings a packed daily schedule to the masses across the span of the event, which kicks off in Birmingham this month.

Day One starts in truly great British style with lawn bowls. Swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and a women's T20 cricket match are also among the opening day highlights, with medals on offer.

There's a varied range of events coming up each with their own time schedules, with a little bit of something for everyone across 11 days of action.

There's a grand total of 19 sports on display, more than any other edition of the Commonwealth Games, with multiple disciplines within each of them. Shooting has been dropped from the slate, but judo and cricket have been added to the schedule.

RadioTimes.com brings you the schedule for today's action at the Commonwealth Games 2022, including TV coverage details and times.

Commonwealth Games schedule today

All UK time.

Day 1 – Friday 29th July

TV coverage:

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm

Events:

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30pm – 1:45pm, 3pm – 8:15pm

Badminton: 9am – 12:30pm, 2pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10:30pm

Gymnastics: 9am – 2:30pm, 5pm – 8:30pm

Hockey: 9am – 12:30pm, 2pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10:30pm

Rugby Sevens: 9am – 1:30pm, 5:30pm – 10pm

Table tennis and para table tennis: 9:30am – 2:30pm, 4pm – 9pm

Cycling: track and para track: 10am – 1pm, 4pm – 6:30pm

Aquatics: swimming and para swimming: 10:30pm – 12:30pm, 7pm – 10pm

Cricket T8: 11am – 2:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11am – 4pm

Boxing: 12pm – 3pm, 6:30pm – 9pm

Netball: 12pm – 3:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm

Squash: 12pm – 3:15pm, 6pm – 8:30pm

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 3:30pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Commonwealth Games tomorrow

Day 2 – Saturday 30th July

TV coverage:

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 5pm, 5:20pm-10pm

BBC Two: 7am – 9:15am

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 6:55am – 10:30pm

Events:

Athletics (marathon): 7am – 1:30pm

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30pm – 1:45pm, 3pm – 8:15pm

Badminton: 9am – 12:30pm, 2pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10:30pm

Gymnastics: 9am – 2pm, 4:30pm – 10pm

Hockey: 9am – 12:30pm, 2pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10:30pm

Rugby Sevens: 9am – 1:30pm, 5:30pm – 10:30pm

Weightlifting: 9am – 1:45pm, 3:30pm – 5:45pm, 8pm – 10:15pm

Table tennis and para table tennis: 9:30am – 2:30pm, 4pm – 9pm

Cycling: track and para track: 10am – 2:15pm, 4pm – 7pm

Aquatics: swimming and para swimming: 10:30pm – 12:30pm, 7pm – 10pm

Cricket T8: 11am – 2:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm

Boxing: 12pm – 3pm, 6:30pm – 9pm

Netball: 12pm – 3:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm

Squash: 12pm – 2:30pm, 6pm – 8:30pm

Beach volleyball: 2:30pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10pm

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 3:30pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm

Day 3 – Sunday 31st July

TV coverage:

BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 3:35pm, 7:45pm-10pm

BBC Two: 3:35pm – 7:45pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm

Events:

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30pm – 1:45pm, 3pm – 8:15pm

Badminton: 11am – 2:30pm, 5:30pm – 9pm

Gymnastics: 9am – 12pm, 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Hockey: 9am – 12:30pm, 2pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10:30pm

Rugby Sevens: 11am – 2:30pm, 6:30pm – 10pm

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11am – 4pm

Weightlifting: 9am – 12pm, 2pm – 4:30pm, 6:30pm – 9pm

Table tennis and para table tennis: 9:30am – 2:30pm, 4pm – 9pm

Cycling: track and para track: 10am – 1:30pm, 3pm – 7pm

Aquatics: swimming and para swimming: 10:30pm – 12:30pm, 7pm – 10pm

Cricket T8: 11am – 2:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm

Boxing: 12pm – 3pm, 6:30pm – 9pm

Netball: 12pm – 3:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm

Squash: 12pm – 3pm, 6pm – 9pm

Beach volleyball: 2:30pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10pm

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 3:30pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm

Day 4 – Monday 1st August

TV coverage:

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7:35pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Events:

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30am – 3:15pm, 4:30pm – 7:45pm

Badminton: 11am – 3pm, 5:30pm – 9:30pm

Gymnastics: 1pm – 5pm

Hockey: 9am – 12:30pm, 2pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10:30pm

Rugby Sevens: 11am – 2:30pm, 6:30pm – 10pm

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11am – 4pm

Weightlifting: 9am – 12pm, 2pm – 4:30pm, 6:30pm – 9pm

Judo: 10am – 3pm, 5pm – 7:45pm

Table tennis and para table tennis: 9:30am – 2:45pm, 4:30pm – 9:30pm

Cycling: track and para track: 2pm – 7pm

Aquatics: swimming and para swimming: 10:30pm – 12:30pm, 7pm – 10pm

Cricket T8: 11am – 2:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm

Boxing: 12pm – 3pm, 6:30pm – 9pm

Netball: 12pm – 3:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm

Squash: 12pm – 3pm, 6pm – 9pm

Beach volleyball: 2:30pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10pm

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 3pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10:30pm

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.