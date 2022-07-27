What’s on at the Commonwealth Games today? Schedule – Friday 29th July
Your complete guide to what's on at the Commonwealth Games today, including a full schedule of events and exclusive analysis from some of the biggest names in sport.
The Commonwealth Games brings a packed daily schedule to the masses across the span of the event, which kicks off in Birmingham this month.
The opening ceremony launches at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday 28th July, and the sporting action begins on Friday with a terrific range of events on offer.
Day One starts in truly great British style with lawn bowls. Swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and a women's T20 cricket match are also among the opening day highlights, with medals on offer.
There's a varied range of events coming up each with their own time schedules, with a little bit of something for everyone across 11 days of action.
There's a grand total of 19 sports on display, more than any other edition of the Commonwealth Games, with multiple disciplines within each of them. Shooting has been dropped from the slate, but judo and cricket have been added to the schedule.
RadioTimes.com brings you the schedule for today's action at the Commonwealth Games 2022, including TV coverage details and times.
Commonwealth Games schedule today
All UK time.
Day 1 – Friday 29th July
TV coverage:
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm
Events:
Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30pm – 1:45pm, 3pm – 8:15pm
Badminton: 9am – 12:30pm, 2pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10:30pm
Gymnastics: 9am – 2:30pm, 5pm – 8:30pm
Hockey: 9am – 12:30pm, 2pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10:30pm
Rugby Sevens: 9am – 1:30pm, 5:30pm – 10pm
Table tennis and para table tennis: 9:30am – 2:30pm, 4pm – 9pm
Cycling: track and para track: 10am – 1pm, 4pm – 6:30pm
Aquatics: swimming and para swimming: 10:30pm – 12:30pm, 7pm – 10pm
Cricket T8: 11am – 2:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm
Triathlon and para triathlon: 11am – 4pm
Boxing: 12pm – 3pm, 6:30pm – 9pm
Netball: 12pm – 3:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm
Squash: 12pm – 3:15pm, 6pm – 8:30pm
Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 3:30pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm
Commonwealth Games tomorrow
Day 2 – Saturday 30th July
TV coverage:
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 5pm, 5:20pm-10pm
BBC Two: 7am – 9:15am
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 6:55am – 10:30pm
Events:
Athletics (marathon): 7am – 1:30pm
Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30pm – 1:45pm, 3pm – 8:15pm
Badminton: 9am – 12:30pm, 2pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10:30pm
Gymnastics: 9am – 2pm, 4:30pm – 10pm
Hockey: 9am – 12:30pm, 2pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10:30pm
Rugby Sevens: 9am – 1:30pm, 5:30pm – 10:30pm
Weightlifting: 9am – 1:45pm, 3:30pm – 5:45pm, 8pm – 10:15pm
Table tennis and para table tennis: 9:30am – 2:30pm, 4pm – 9pm
Cycling: track and para track: 10am – 2:15pm, 4pm – 7pm
Aquatics: swimming and para swimming: 10:30pm – 12:30pm, 7pm – 10pm
Cricket T8: 11am – 2:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm
Boxing: 12pm – 3pm, 6:30pm – 9pm
Netball: 12pm – 3:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm
Squash: 12pm – 2:30pm, 6pm – 8:30pm
Beach volleyball: 2:30pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10pm
Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 3:30pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm
Day 3 – Sunday 31st July
TV coverage:
BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 3:35pm, 7:45pm-10pm
BBC Two: 3:35pm – 7:45pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm
Events:
Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30pm – 1:45pm, 3pm – 8:15pm
Badminton: 11am – 2:30pm, 5:30pm – 9pm
Gymnastics: 9am – 12pm, 2:30pm – 5:30pm
Hockey: 9am – 12:30pm, 2pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10:30pm
Rugby Sevens: 11am – 2:30pm, 6:30pm – 10pm
Triathlon and para triathlon: 11am – 4pm
Weightlifting: 9am – 12pm, 2pm – 4:30pm, 6:30pm – 9pm
Table tennis and para table tennis: 9:30am – 2:30pm, 4pm – 9pm
Cycling: track and para track: 10am – 1:30pm, 3pm – 7pm
Aquatics: swimming and para swimming: 10:30pm – 12:30pm, 7pm – 10pm
Cricket T8: 11am – 2:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm
Boxing: 12pm – 3pm, 6:30pm – 9pm
Netball: 12pm – 3:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm
Squash: 12pm – 3pm, 6pm – 9pm
Beach volleyball: 2:30pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10pm
Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 3:30pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm
Day 4 – Monday 1st August
TV coverage:
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7:35pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Events:
Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30am – 3:15pm, 4:30pm – 7:45pm
Badminton: 11am – 3pm, 5:30pm – 9:30pm
Gymnastics: 1pm – 5pm
Hockey: 9am – 12:30pm, 2pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10:30pm
Rugby Sevens: 11am – 2:30pm, 6:30pm – 10pm
Triathlon and para triathlon: 11am – 4pm
Weightlifting: 9am – 12pm, 2pm – 4:30pm, 6:30pm – 9pm
Judo: 10am – 3pm, 5pm – 7:45pm
Table tennis and para table tennis: 9:30am – 2:45pm, 4:30pm – 9:30pm
Cycling: track and para track: 2pm – 7pm
Aquatics: swimming and para swimming: 10:30pm – 12:30pm, 7pm – 10pm
Cricket T8: 11am – 2:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm
Boxing: 12pm – 3pm, 6:30pm – 9pm
Netball: 12pm – 3:30pm, 6pm – 9:30pm
Squash: 12pm – 3pm, 6pm – 9pm
Beach volleyball: 2:30pm – 5:30pm, 7pm – 10pm
Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 3pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10:30pm
