UKTV Commissioning Editor, Iain Coyle, said: "The series will offer an exciting insight into the host country of the FIFA World Cup and a fun way for Dave viewers to get ready for the biggest sporting event in the world."

The hilarious pair will set off on their adventure this January, and the six part series will be aired on UKTV’s Dave channel, and in more than 50 countries.

Steve North, General Manager for Dave explained that he cannot wait for the FIFA World Cup in Rio. “We are sure the Dave audience will be as excited about the FIFA World Cup in Rio as we are.

“It is great to have Mark Watson and Henning Wehn back onto the channel and it’ll be interesting to see how their travels around South America unfold.”

Kia’s Road to Rio will air in 2014

