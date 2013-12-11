Comics Mark Watson and Henning Wehn to present FIFA World Cup travel show
New six part Dave series – Kia’s Road to Rio – will see the TV funny men drive through South America on a football road trip
Mark Watson (We Need Answers, Mock The Week) and Henning When (Dave’s One Night Stand, 8 out of 10 Cats) will take viewers on a football-themed road trip through South America during their new travel show, ahead of the impending 2014 FIFA World Cup.
The pair will meet football crazy, football mad locals, cross paths with star football players and experience all the delights of Brazil – including its cuisine.
UKTV Commissioning Editor, Iain Coyle, said: "The series will offer an exciting insight into the host country of the FIFA World Cup and a fun way for Dave viewers to get ready for the biggest sporting event in the world."
The hilarious pair will set off on their adventure this January, and the six part series will be aired on UKTV’s Dave channel, and in more than 50 countries.
Steve North, General Manager for Dave explained that he cannot wait for the FIFA World Cup in Rio. “We are sure the Dave audience will be as excited about the FIFA World Cup in Rio as we are.
“It is great to have Mark Watson and Henning Wehn back onto the channel and it’ll be interesting to see how their travels around South America unfold.”
Kia’s Road to Rio will air in 2014
