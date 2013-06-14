In one dressing room we have Spain, who I assume you know all about. They’re pretty good. Then there’s Tahiti, who rank 1,346,831 in the world, and qualified for the first time through the OFC Nations Cup. Most of their squad play their club football at AS Dragon. The venue for the game? The Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro.

We’re either going to see a spanking of epic proportions or something that makes Cinderella look like a fly-on-the-wall documentary.

Confederations Cup: Spain v Tahiti Thu 7.30pm (k/o 8pm) BBC3

Ladies making a racquet

The Tennis at Queen’s and Eastbourne is akin to qualifying at an F1 Grand Prix or batting practice before a baseball game.

Don’t get me wrong, both events are reputable and televisually enjoyable, but it acts as a platform for experts to pontificate on the drama that no doubt lies ahead in SW19.

Most talk will surround Andy Murray’s back and its ability to hold out, but British interest is more than one player as we saunter towards Wimbledon.

Yes, it is extremely unlikely that Laura Robson or Heather Watson will make the women’s final, but the former has taken some mighty scalps this year and the latter had broken the top 40 before an untimely illness.

Watson reached the third round this year and, if fit and the draw kind, she has the guts and game to go further, as does Robson.

ATP Queen’s Championships Sat 12 noon 5 Live/ 1.20pm BBC1/1.30pm Eurosport; Sun 12 noon 5 Live/1.45pm Eurosport/2pm BBC1/5pm BBC2 Eastbourne Tue—Fri 1pm BBC2; Wed 11am Euro- sport; Thu 11am Eurosport 2/ 3.30pm Eurosport; Fri 11am Eurosport 2/ 5 Live Sports Extra

Roaring ahead

I’m not sure I’ve ever written this sentence, “I am looking forward to seeing the Waratahs and the Brumbies”, but I have now.

The British and Irish Lions tour continues apace, hurtling towards that all-important first Test against Australia on 22 June. Rugby fans feel like kids waiting for Santa to pay a visit. Calendar, get a move on!

Rugby union: NSW Waratahs v British and Irish Lions Sat 10.30am SS2; Brumbies v British and Irish Lions Tue 10am (k/o 10.30am) SS1