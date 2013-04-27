Wilko, who has postponed retirement for yet another season, has been nothing but respectful towards the Sarries’ starlet, but he must be relishing the opportunity to show that there’s life in the old lion yet.

it’s very much old veteran against young upstart, and it adds a delicious twist to what is already one of the must-watch sporting events of 2013 — although I still can’t see past Clermont Auvergne in terms of trophy lifting.

Rugby Union: European Cup semi-finals:

Clermont Auvergne v Munster Sat 4.30pm SS1

Saracens v Toulon Sun 2pm SS2

More like this

Neck and neck in Liga Uno

It took 44 out of 46 rounds of games before the picture began to clear a little at the top of League One in the Football League. It has been about as predictable as dinner at the Balotellis’, and the order of the top six was destined to be a dramatic, last-gasp affair. OK, so the standard might not have Barcelona’s talent scouts flocking to Prenton Park or Brisbane Road, but, in my book, it has been the most exciting division in English football this year, and all four teams involved in the play-offs could not be begrudged promotion if, indeed, it turns out to be their time.

Football league:

league one play-offs, semi-final, first leg Fri 7.30pm SS1

Free pass to the fabulous 40

A new season of 40-over cricket to savour, as the defending champions visit Chelmsford. The English Cricket Board plan to give away tickets for ECB 40 matches to under-16s in August and offer highlights of every game online as they try to capitalise on an English summer that includes the Champions Trophy and the Ashes. Good on them for grabbing the bull by its sticky wicket.

Advertisement

One day cricket: ECB 40, Essex Eagles v Hampshire Royals Friday 4pm SS3