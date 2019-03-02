Back Mead was stretchered off during the Catalans’ defeat to Wakefield Trinity and will miss eight to 10 weeks with an adductor tendon injury.

Winger Broughton has picked up a bicep problem which will rule him out of action for an unknown period of time.

Warrington will hope to capitalise on the Catalans’ injury situation.

The Wolves have won all three of their games to get their season off to a perfect start.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is the Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves game?

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves begins at 5pm (UK time) on Saturday 2nd March 2019.

Where is Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves being played?

The game will take place at Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan, France.

The ground holds 13,000 fans following several expansions over the last decade.

How to watch and live stream Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons squad

Available squad: Gigot, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Goudemand, Albert, Maria, Baitieri, Yaha, Tomkins.

Head coach: Steve McNamara

Warrington Wolves squad

Available squad: Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker, Westwood

Head coach: Steve Price

