British Open 2022 snooker schedule: Order of play today (Monday 26th September)
Check out the full British Open 2022 snooker schedule and order of play – your guide to how to watch on TV today.
The British Open begins with a bang today as some of the finest stars in world snooker take to the table in Milton Keynes.
Reigning champion Mark Williams has always blazed his way into the second round with a victory over Andres Petrov this afternoon.
Top seed Ronnie O'Sullivan is, once again, the main attraction this evening as he faces Alexander Ursenbacher, while No.2 seed Judd Trump is also in action against Si Jiahui.
Newly-crowned European Masters champion Kyren Wilson is also on the billing tonight as he aims to continue his good start to the fresh season.
One of the matches of the night could be Hossein Vafaei's match against Joe Perry with the pair sitting as No.16 and No.25 seed respectively. It's a tough opening draw for both men.
RadioTimes.com brings you the British Open 2022 order of play for today.
British Open 2022 schedule: Order of play today
All UK time.
ROUND 1
Monday 26th September
1pm
Ricky Walden [17] v Mark Selby [3]
Anthony McGill [15] v Wu Yize [68]
Yan Bingtao [14] v Oliver Brown [99]
Mark J Williams [6] v Andres Petrov [126]
Shaun Murphy [8] v Gary Wilson [32]
Bai Langning [115] v Zhao Xintong [5]
Lei Peifan [76] v Stuart Bingham [12]
Graeme Dott [34] v Luca Brecel [11]
7pm
Alexander Ursenbacher [61] v Ronnie O'Sullivan [1]
Mark Davis [53] v Kyren Wilson [7]
Dominic Dale [58] v Jack Lisowski [9]
Andy Hicks [66] v John Higgins [4]
Mark Allen [13] v Stuart Carrington [63]
Duane Jones [74] v Barry Hawkins [10]
Joe Perry [25] v Hossein Vafaei [16]
Judd Trump [2] v Si Jiahui [117]
ROUND 2
Tuesday 27th September
10am
Zhang Jiankang [73] v Jak Jones [40]
John Astley [111] v Chang Bingyu [80]
1pm
Lu Ning [33] v Zhou Yuelong [22]
Xiao Guodong [37] v Peter Lines [72]
Craig Steadman [79] v Ben Mertens [116]
Dylan Emery [106] v Cao Yupeng [64]
7pm
Robbie Williams [60] v Lukas Kleckers [108]
Anthony Hamilton [49] v Jamie Clarke [48]
Jamie Jones [30] v Elliot Slessor [59]
Steven Hallworth v Hammad Miah [70]
Wednesday 28th September
10am
David Grace [54] v Xu Si [75]
Chen Zifan [90] v Ross Muir
1pm
Tian Pengfei [62] v Jimmy Robertson [24]
Noppon Saengkham [36] v Fraser Patrick [83]
Gerard Greene [78] v Ryan Day [27]
Zhao Jianbo v Ian Burns [84]
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [51] v Matthew Stevens [55]
LAST 16
Thursday 29th September
1pm
TBC
7pm
TBC
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 30th September
1pm
TBC
7pm
TBC
SEMI-FINALS
Saturday 1st October
1pm
TBC
7pm
TBC
FINAL
Sunday 2nd October
1pm and 7pm
TBC
