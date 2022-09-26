Reigning champion Mark Williams has always blazed his way into the second round with a victory over Andres Petrov this afternoon.

The British Open begins with a bang today as some of the finest stars in world snooker take to the table in Milton Keynes.

Top seed Ronnie O'Sullivan is, once again, the main attraction this evening as he faces Alexander Ursenbacher, while No.2 seed Judd Trump is also in action against Si Jiahui.

Newly-crowned European Masters champion Kyren Wilson is also on the billing tonight as he aims to continue his good start to the fresh season.

One of the matches of the night could be Hossein Vafaei's match against Joe Perry with the pair sitting as No.16 and No.25 seed respectively. It's a tough opening draw for both men.

RadioTimes.com brings you the British Open 2022 order of play for today.

British Open 2022 schedule: Order of play today

All UK time.

ROUND 1

Monday 26th September

1pm

Ricky Walden [17] v Mark Selby [3]

Anthony McGill [15] v Wu Yize [68]

Yan Bingtao [14] v Oliver Brown [99]

Mark J Williams [6] v Andres Petrov [126]

Shaun Murphy [8] v Gary Wilson [32]

Bai Langning [115] v Zhao Xintong [5]

Lei Peifan [76] v Stuart Bingham [12]

Graeme Dott [34] v Luca Brecel [11]

7pm

Alexander Ursenbacher [61] v Ronnie O'Sullivan [1]

Mark Davis [53] v Kyren Wilson [7]

Dominic Dale [58] v Jack Lisowski [9]

Andy Hicks [66] v John Higgins [4]

Mark Allen [13] v Stuart Carrington [63]

Duane Jones [74] v Barry Hawkins [10]

Joe Perry [25] v Hossein Vafaei [16]

Judd Trump [2] v Si Jiahui [117]

ROUND 2

Tuesday 27th September

10am

Zhang Jiankang [73] v Jak Jones [40]

John Astley [111] v Chang Bingyu [80]

1pm

Lu Ning [33] v Zhou Yuelong [22]

Xiao Guodong [37] v Peter Lines [72]

Craig Steadman [79] v Ben Mertens [116]

Dylan Emery [106] v Cao Yupeng [64]

7pm

Robbie Williams [60] v Lukas Kleckers [108]

Anthony Hamilton [49] v Jamie Clarke [48]

Jamie Jones [30] v Elliot Slessor [59]

Steven Hallworth v Hammad Miah [70]

Wednesday 28th September

10am

David Grace [54] v Xu Si [75]

Chen Zifan [90] v Ross Muir

1pm

Tian Pengfei [62] v Jimmy Robertson [24]

Noppon Saengkham [36] v Fraser Patrick [83]

Gerard Greene [78] v Ryan Day [27]

Zhao Jianbo v Ian Burns [84]

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [51] v Matthew Stevens [55]

LAST 16

Thursday 29th September

1pm

TBC

7pm

TBC

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 30th September

1pm

TBC

7pm

TBC

SEMI-FINALS

Saturday 1st October

1pm

TBC

7pm

TBC

FINAL

Sunday 2nd October

1pm and 7pm

TBC

