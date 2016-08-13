Rosney was so disappointed that he couldn't help but be brutally blunt about his performance in a post race interview with the BBC – which has actually been praised by many as one of the most honest interviews of the games thus far.

"I ran like a d**k", Rosney told the BBC. “I don't know what I was doing the first 250m. I’m just gutted for myself and everyone that's supported me.”

Rosney later apologised for his language, explaining his frustration and disappointment with the night's events.

But it looks as though he need not have worried – he had plenty of support behind him.