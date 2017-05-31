This is the third time Björnsson has come second in the competition now (he was runner-up last year and in 2014, and came third in 2015, 2013 and 2012), and this time it was a controversial loss, with the Icelandic strongman tying with Hall until a judge removed one of his reps during an event called the “Viking Press,” after deciding he had “double-dipped”.

"Really proud of my effort in the Viking Press at The Worlds Strongest Man,” Björnsson later said in an Instagram post.

“I completed 15 reps but the referee took the last rep away from me. They say I double dipped. This would have been equal first place with Eddie Hall, which would have scored me one point higher.

More like this

“I know it's only one point, but sometimes one point can change the game completely. Strongman fans out there what do you think?"

Oh well – at least he's still got his day job in the Kingsguard to fall back on until next year.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones returns to Sky Atlantic and HBO this July