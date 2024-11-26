Watch Misfits X Series 19 Qatar: The Supercard live stream and TV channel in UK
All the details on how to watch Misfits X Series 19 Qatar: The Supercard via live stream and TV.
As the professional heavyweight division continues to underwhelm, crossover boxing will once again step into the vacuum to provide a spectacle for the masses.
Jake Paul's infamous showdown Mike Tyson failed to deliver, but KSI's Misfits Boxing promotion returns with X Series 19 Qatar: The Supercard – an 'Avengers, assemble!' of YouTube sensations.
MFB middleweight champion AnEsonGib headlines the event as he seeks to defend his title against challenger Slim Albaher.
Elsewhere on the card, Salt Papi faces King Kenny, Jay Swingler returns for a bout with NichLmao and Deji will also make a comeback to the ring.
RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Misfits X Series 19 Qatar: The Supercard via live stream and TV.
When is Misfits X Series 19 Qatar: The Supercard?
The event begins from 5pm UK time on Thursday 28th November 2024.
What TV channel is Misfits X Series 19 Qatar: The Supercard?
Fans can tune in to watch Misfits X Series 19 Qatar: The Supercard on DAZN.
Regular DAZN subscriptions cost from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis or sign up for a single month for £19.99.
Watch Misfits X Series 19 Qatar: The Supercard live stream
If you sign up to watch the fights on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.
DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.
Where is the Misfits X Series 19 Qatar: The Supercard event held?
The Misfits X Series 19 Qatar: The Supercard takes place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar.
Misfits X Series 19 Qatar: The Supercard card
- AnEsonGib v Slim Albaher (c) – Middleweight
- Salt Papi v King Kenny – Light Heavyweight
- Jay Swingler v NichLmao – Middleweight
- Deji Olatunji v TBA – Light Heavyweight
- Jarvis Khattri (c) v Ben Williams – Welterweight
- YuddyGangTV v Lil Cracra – Lightweight
- Amir Anderson v TBA – Middleweight
