The undefeated megastar retired in 2017 but has enjoyed a handful of lucrative paydays fighting all manner of opponents from Japanese MMA fighters to popular influencers.

Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring for a fifth exhibition bout, this time against YouTube superstar Deji.

Mayweather's 50-0 undefeated record is safe and secure, but he looks set to continue racking up interest by wading into various YouTub feuds and putting on showcase displays in the ring.

Fans around the world, of both Mayweather and Deji, will be keen to see how each man fares in the ring and whether any challengers can upset the odds to achieve what nobody has ever managed before – defeating Mayweather.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Mayweather vs Deji via live stream and TV.

What channel is Mayweather vs Deji?

Fans can tune in to watch Mayweather's latest fight on DAZN.

You will need a regular subscription, which costs just £7.99 per month, plus a PPV pass which will cost a one-off fee of £16.99, to soak up this blockbuster clash.

Watch Mayweather vs Deji live stream

DAZN is not a terrestrial TV channel and can only be viewed online via its streaming platform.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

However, that stream can be cast to your TV, meaning you can soak up all the action on the big screen via your chosen media player.

When is Mayweather vs Deji?

The fight takes place on Sunday 13th November 2022.

TV coverage of Mayweather vs Deji starts around 7pm with the undercard, before the main event takes place at approximately 10pm UK time.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Mayweather vs Deji fight time guide.

Where is Mayweather vs Deji fight on?

The fight will take place at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

It can host up to 17,000 spectators for a range of events, including basketball and music concerts.

Mayweather vs Deji undercard

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji

Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba

Delfine Persoon vs Ikram Kerwat

Bobby Fish vs Boateng Pempreh

J’Hon Ingram vs Koji Tanaka

Jadier Herrera vs Franklin Manzanilla

Harley Benn vs Faizan Anwar

Jack Fincham vs Anthony Taylor

