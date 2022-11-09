The 50-0 undefeated superstar formally hung up his gloves in 2017 following a final professional bout against Conor McGregor, but has re-emerged in recent years.

Floyd Mayweather is back again with another exhibition bout, this time against YouTube sensation Deji.

Mayweather has taken part in four exhibition fights so far – including two scored bouts – since his retirement, and Deji is the latest contender readying himself to take a shot at the megastar.

Deji, brother of famed YouTuber KSI, boasts over 10 million subscribers to his channel and was defeated by Jake Paul, brother of Logan Paul, in a fight in 2018.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Mayweather vs Deji fight.

When is Mayweather vs Deji?

Mayweather vs Deji takes place on Sunday 13th November 2022.

British fans won't need to brave an early start or late night despite the action being played out in Dubai.

What time is Mayweather vs Deji?

TV coverage of the Mayweather vs Deji undercard begins from approximately 7pm UK time on DAZN this Sunday evening.

You can check out the full card further down this article, with a huge slate of action ahead of the main event.

Mayweather vs Deji ring walk time

Mayweather and Deji are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm UK time with the action expected to begin shortly after. However, this is subject to change. Be on guard for a quick start.

A lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop.

Mayweather vs Deji undercard

Below is the undercard information for the Mayweather vs Deji fight:

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji

Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba

Delfine Persoon vs Ikram Kerwat

Bobby Fish vs Boateng Pempreh

J’Hon Ingram vs Koji Tanaka

Jadier Herrera vs Franklin Manzanilla

Harley Benn vs Faizan Anwar

Jack Fincham vs Anthony Taylor

