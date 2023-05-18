Remarkably, Taylor has never fought a professional bout in her home country of Ireland, but that drought ends on Saturday night as she goes home.

Katie Taylor returns to the ring this weekend for one of the biggest fights of her glittering career as she aims to become a two-weight undisputed world champion on home soil.

Dublin will embrace one of their favourite daughters on the night, and she will hope to deliver a huge result against female light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron.

Taylor is already the undisputed lightweight champion of the world with five belts around her waist. She will now move up a weight division in a bid to snatch Cameron's equivalent wares.

Taylor was scheduled for a rematch with Amanda Serrano, though the Puerto Rican fighter – arguably the second best pound-for-pound female boxer in the world after Taylor – was forced to withdraw following an injury issue.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron via live stream and TV.

What channel is Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron?

Fans can tune in to watch Katie Taylor's latest fight on DAZN.

You will need a regular subscription, which costs just £9.99 per month to soak up this blockbuster clash. It is not a PPV event, so regular subscribers can tune in.

Watch Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron live stream

DAZN is not a terrestrial TV channel and can only be viewed online via its streaming platform.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Plus, that stream can be cast to your TV, meaning you can soak up all the action on the big screen via your chosen media player.

When is Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron?

The fight takes place on Saturday 20th May 2023.

TV coverage of Taylor v Cameron starts from 7pm on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron fight time guide.

Where is Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron on?

Katie Taylor faces Chantelle Cameron at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Taylor's first fight on Irish soil will go ahead in the 13,000-capacity arena with a packed house expected.

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron undercard

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron – for WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring light-welterweight titles

Dennis Hogan v JJ Metcalf – for IBO super-welterweight titles

Terri Harper v Cecilia Braekhus – for WBA super-welterweight titles

Gary Cully v Jose Felix

Caoimhin Agyarko v Grant Dennis

Thomas Carty v Jay McFarlane

Maisey Rose Courtney v Kate Radomska

