The 27-year-old claimed he wanted to build his experience in the ring away from glitzy pay-per-view bouts.

Paul faces Bourland on the undercard ahead of female featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano's clash with Nina Meinke.

Bourland is a former winner of the Golden Gloves award, celebrating the best of amateur boxing, at the start of his career.

More like this

The 35-year-old boasts a 17-2 professional record, but has only fought once since 2018 after leaving the sport to work on an oil rig.

Paul will be determined to put a convincing victory on his CV as he aims to climb the ladder towards higher-profile fights.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland via live stream and TV.

When is Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland?

The fight takes place on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

TV coverage of Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland starts from midnight UK time on DAZN, into the early hours of Sunday 3rd March.

Paul's clash with Bourland is on the undercard for Serrano v Meinke, which is due to start around 3am UK time. That means the Paul fight is expected to begin from around 1:30am-2am UK time.

For more details, including expected ring walk times, check out our Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke fight time guide.

What channel is Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland?

Fans can tune in to watch Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland on DAZN with a regular subscription, without the need for a PPV pass.

You can subscribe to DAZN from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis or sign up for a single month for £19.99.

Watch Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland fight?

Jake Paul faces Ryan Bourland at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The arena can hold up to 18,500 fans.

Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland undercard

Amanda Serrano (C) v Nina Meinke – IBF/WBO/WBA women’s featherweight title

Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland – Cruiserweight

Javon Walton v Joshua Torres – Featherweight

Jonathan Gonzalez (C) v Rene Santiago – WBO junior flyweight title

Krystal Rosado v Gloria Munguilla – Junior bantamweight

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.