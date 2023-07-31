However, his display was so encouraging he has booked in a fight against former UFC superstar Nate Diaz, a man accustomed to blockbuster showdowns on the world stage.

The 38-year-old Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson in his final UFC bout before becoming a free agent. His finest hour came in 2016 when he defeated a prime Conor McGregor at UFC 196 with a performance that stunned the world.

Diaz has moved into boxing since his exit from UFC and will hope to make his experience on the big stage count against Paul, who will be desperate to return to winning ways against a wily competitor.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Jake Paul v Nate Diaz via live stream and TV.

What channel is Jake Paul v Nate Diaz?

Fans can tune in to watch Jake Paul v Nate Diaz with a DAZN subscription plus a one-off PPV fee of £14.99.

You can purchase a fight pass in the week leading up to the event and check out all the other boxing fight nights taking place on DAZN.

Watch Jake Paul v Nate Diaz live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

When is Jake Paul v Nate Diaz?

The fight takes place on Saturday 5th August 2023 which means the early hours of Sunday 6th August in UK time.

TV coverage of Jake Paul v Nate Diaz starts from 2am UK time on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Jake Paul v Nate Diaz fight time guide.

Where is the Jake Paul v Nate Diaz fight on?

Jake Paul faces Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA.

The arena can hold approximately 20,000 fans, depending on the set-up.

Jake Paul v Nate Diaz undercard

Jake Paul v Nate Diaz

Amanda Serrano v Heather Hardy - For Serrano's IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO women's featherweight titles

Ashton Sylve v William Dos Santos Silva - Lightweight

Chris Avila v Jeremy Stephens - Super middleweight

Shadasia Green v Olivia Curry - Women's super middleweight

Alan Sanchez v Angel Beltran Villa - Welterweight

