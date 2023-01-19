Eubank Jr has not fought since stopping Liam Williams in Cardiff last February.

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith step into the ring together at Manchester Arena this weekend.

He was due for a showdown with Conor Benn in October, but Benn failed a voluntary drugs test in the build-up to the bout, which was subsequently prohibited.

Smith last fought Hassan Mwakinyo in Liverpool last September. He also dispatched Jessie Vargas at Madison Square Garden on the undercard for Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano in April 2022.

The men are not fighting for titles, but there's a sense that their career ambitions are on the line.

Victory for either man could open up a pathway to a world title shot while defeat could shut down hopes of either fighter bagging another super fight before they call it a day.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith via live stream and TV.

What channel is Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith?

Fans can tune in to watch Joshua's latest fight on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off cost of £19.95.

Watch Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith live stream

If you purchase the event via Sky Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

When is Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith?

The fight takes place on Saturday 21st January 2023.

TV coverage of Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith starts from 6pm on Sky Sports Box Office.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith fight time guide.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith fight?

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith is at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The 21,000-capacity arena has hosted – and will continue to host – many top boxing bouts, with the likes of Mike Tyson, Ricky Hatton and Amir Khan all featuring here in the past.

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith undercard

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith

Richard Riakporhe v Krzysztof Glowacki

Ekow Essuman v Chris Kongo

Joseph Parker v Jack Massey

Frazer Clarke v Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Matty Harris v Jiri Surmaj

Scott Forrest v Amine Boucetta

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.