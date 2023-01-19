Eubank Jr was set to face Conor Benn – a next-generation showdown between the sons of famous rivals Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn – in October but the bout was cancelled after Conor failed a voluntary drugs test.

Chris Eubank Jr will step back into the ring for the first time in almost a year to face Liam Smith in Manchester this weekend.

Former WBO light-middleweight champion Smith is next up for Eubank Jr, who had claimed he would retire if Benn had defeated him last year.

Eubank Jr is undefeated since 2018 when he was stopped by George Groves at Manchester Arena, the scene of the bout with Smith.

Smith's last defeat came at the hands of Magomed Kurbanov in Ekaterinburg, Russia in 2021.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith fight.

When is Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith?

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith takes place on Saturday 21st January 2023.

What time is Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith?

TV coverage of Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith starts from 6pm UK time.

The undercard will commence from around that time with numerous hours of action prior to the main event between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith.

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith ring walk time

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10:15pm UK time with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 10:30pm.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith undercard

Below is the undercard information for the Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith fight.

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith

Richard Riakporhe v Krzysztof Glowacki

Ekow Essuman v Chris Kongo

Joseph Parker v Jack Massey

Frazer Clarke v Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Matty Harris v Jiri Surmaj

Scott Forrest v Amine Boucetta

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.