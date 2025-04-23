The pair were originally due to meet in 2022 before Benn failed two drug tests, and the build-up to the rescheduled fight has been predictably bitter and eventful.

A war of words turned physical in February when Eubank Jr smashed an egg on Benn's cheek.

The two will finally get a crack at each other this weekend in one of the most hotly awaited British boxing fights in recent history.

When is Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn?

The fight takes place on Saturday 26th April 2025.

TV coverage of Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn begins from 5pm UK time on DAZN PPV and Sky Sports Box Office.

For more details, including expected ring walk times, check out our Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn fight time guide.

What channel is Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn?

Fans can tune in to watch Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn on DAZN PPV for a £19.99 fee with a seven-day free trial of DAZN, or a free month of DAZN with an instalment plan.

The fight will also be available live on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.95 fee.

Whether you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN PPV or Sky Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn fight?

Chris Eubank Jr faces Conor Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom.

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn undercard

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur 3

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke

