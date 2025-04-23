Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn have picked up the mantle, developing a feisty feud of their own that has only soured after the original fight, scheduled for 2022, was postponed when Benn failed two drugs tests in the build-up.

He has since been cleared to fight and the two will finally settle their score in North London on Saturday night.

Years of bad blood and clashes at events in recent months, including the infamous egg incident, have only heightened anticipation ahead of this weekend's fight.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn fight.

When is Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn?

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn will take place on Saturday 26th April 2025.

Fans can tune in to watch Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn on DAZN PPV for a £19.99 fee with a seven-day free trial of DAZN, or a free month of DAZN with an instalment plan.

You can also tune in via Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.95 fee.

What time is Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn?

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn card begins at 5pm UK time on Saturday.

The headline fight between Eubank Jr and Benn will take place several hours later, at approximately 10pm UK time. This is subject to change.

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn ring walk time

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn are expected to make their way to the ring anytime from 9:45pm UK time.

The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the fight night:

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur 3

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke

