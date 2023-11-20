Irish legend Taylor had remarkably never competed in a professional fight in her home country until the Cameron bout, and the result stunned the nation.

Cameron showed her class to become the first woman to defeat Taylor in 23 attempts. What was a relatively hastily arranged bout turned into a headache for Taylor.

The good news for fans is that the pair are ready to roll once again with Cameron's super-lightweight belts back on the line as she seeks to fend off a wounded animal in Taylor, who remains undisputed lightweight champion.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor via live stream and TV.

When is Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor?

The fight takes place on Saturday 25th November 2023.

TV coverage of Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor starts from 7pm on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor fight time guide.

What channel is Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor?

Fans can tune in to watch Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor on DAZN.

Regular DAZN subscriptions cost from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis, or you can sign up for a single month for £19.99.

Watch Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor fight?

Chantelle Cameron faces Katie Taylor at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor undercard

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron 2 - for IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO super-lightweight title

Paddy Donovan v Danny Ball

Gary Cully v Reece Mould

Skye Nicolson v Lucy Wildheart – for WBC interim featherweight title

John Cooney v Liam Gaynor

Zelfa Barrett v TBA

Thomas Carty v TBA

Emmet Brennan v Jamie Morrissey

Giorgio Visioli v TBA

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.