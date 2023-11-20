Taylor was defeated by majority decision in her first ever professional fight on Irish soil in front of a packed crowd in Dublin.

She remains the reigning undisputed lightweight champion, but enters this bout seeking revenge for the first time in her career after Cameron became the first woman to defeat her on a 23-fight record.

The crowds will amass in Dublin once again for the second meeting of the pair, with Taylor inevitably determined to make her shot against Cameron count this time around.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor fight.

When is Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor?

Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor will take place on Saturday 25th November 2023 exclusively live on DAZN.

British and Irish fans will be pleased to know the event is happening in Ireland, so no need for a super early alarm or body clock-breaking late night.

What time is Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor?

The Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor fight will begin at approximately 10pm UK time on DAZN, with a packed undercard set to give fans plenty to chew over prior to the main event.

Tune in from 10pm so you don't miss any of the action as boxing events can be notoriously subject to change.

The undercard gets under way from approximately 7pm UK time.

Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor ring walk time

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm UK time, according to DAZN, with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 10:10pm.

Of course, timings depend heavily on the undercard. Fight times can be brought forward or knocked back depending on how other fights on the card develop over the course of the evening.

Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor fight.

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron 2 - for IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO super-lightweight title

Paddy Donovan v Danny Ball

Gary Cully v Reece Mould

Skye Nicolson v Lucy Wildheart – for WBC interim featherweight title

John Cooney v Liam Gaynor

Zelfa Barrett v TBA

Thomas Carty v TBA

Emmet Brennan v Jamie Morrissey

Giorgio Visioli v TBA

