Liverpool-born Smith has lost just once in a 30-fight career, at the hands of Canelo Alvarez in a glitzy bout in 2020.

He has bounced back with a pair of victories over Lenin Castillo and Mathieu Bauderlique in the past couple of years and will relish the opportunity to scoop a handful of world titles this weekend.

Beterbiev has never lost a professional fight in 19 bouts but faces a stern test in the shape of Smith despite boasting the home advantage.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith via live stream and TV.

When is Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith?

The fight takes place on Saturday 13th January 2024 local time but will begin in the early hours of Sunday 14th January for UK fans.

TV coverage of Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith starts from 1am UK time on Sky Sports.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith fight time guide.

What channel is Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith?

You can watch the fight live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event from 1am.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Watch Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith live stream

Sky Sports customers can live stream the fight via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the event via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Where is the Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith fight?

Artur Beterbiev faces Callum Smith at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith undercard

Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith – IBF, WBC and WBO world light heavyweight titles



Jason Moloney v Saul Sanchez – WBO bantamweight title

Christian Mbilli v Rohan Murdock

Imam Khataev v Rodolfo Gomez Jr

Christopher Guerrero v Sergio Garcia Herrera

Mehmet Unal v Dragan Lepei

Leila Beaudoin v Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza

Moreno Fendero v Victor Hugo Flores

Wilkens Mathieu v TBA

