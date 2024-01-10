The Liverpool-born fighter has won 29 of his 30 professional fights so far, losing only to megastar Canelo Alvarez in 2020.

Beterbiev boasts a 19-0 undefeated record but arguably hasn't faced anyone of Smith's calibre, which suggests a terrific fight in store for those brave enough to stay up late enough – or wake up early enough – to tune in.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith fight.

When is Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith?

Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith will take place on Saturday 13th January 2024 in local time, but British fans must wait until the early hours of Sunday 14th January to tune in.

You can watch the fight live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event from 1am.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the fight via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the event via NOW without signing up to a contract.

What time is Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith?

The Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith card begins at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The headline fight will take place several hours later. Beterbiev v Smith is the last fight of the night.

Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith ring walk time

Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith are expected to make their way to the ring around 4am UK time.

The time depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith fight.

Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith – IBF, WBC and WBO world light heavyweight titles

Jason Moloney v Saul Sanchez – WBO bantamweight title

Christian Mbilli v Rohan Murdock

Imam Khataev v Rodolfo Gomez Jr

Christopher Guerrero v Sergio Garcia Herrera

Mehmet Unal v Dragan Lepei

Leila Beaudoin v Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza

Moreno Fendero v Victor Hugo Flores

Wilkens Mathieu v TBA

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.