Soon after, Saunders was suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) after sharing a video of himself using a punchbag to show how men could hit their partners during the initial UK-wide COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The BBBofC suspended his license after finding him guilty of misconduct and ordered his £15,000 fine to be donated to charities.

Saunders apologised for the video, tweeting: “I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself. Apologies if I offended any women, stay blessed.”

He later announced he would donate £25,000 to a domestic abuse charity. His suspension was lifted in July.

This has all contributed to a lack of action for Saunders this year. Now he has a reputation to rebuild and will be determined to begin doing so against experienced 38-year-old Murray, who boasts 39 wins in 45 fights to date.

The pair will go head-to-head over Saunders' WBO Super-Middleweight title and while the reigning champion is favourite to defend his belt, Murray is a wily force to be reckoned with.

Check out all the latest details about Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray.

Saunders v Murray will go ahead on the evening of Friday 4th December 2020 in UK time.

It is both fighters' first bout since November 2019.

What time is Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray?

The main event – Saunders v Murray – is expected to go ahead from 10pm (UK time).

The undercard should begin around 7pm UK time, giving you a full night of elite boxing drama.

Where is Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray held?

The fight will go ahead at Wembley Arena in London, UK.

The iconic arena is being utilised by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing for several weeks with a number of big bouts flooding our weekends right now, with Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev still to come in December.

Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray undercard

A whole host of talent will join Saunders v Murray on the billing for the big evening but details have yet to be confirmed.

We'll bring you all the details as soon as we know.

How to watch Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray in UK

You can watch the event live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

You can watch the fight with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watch Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray in USA

US fans can watch the event live in the US via DAZN.

More details to be confirmed.

Check out our guide to boxing on tv for all the biggest upcoming fights.

