The Super Bowl is the most-watched regular event in the American television calendar, last year drawing over 112 million viewers. The half-time show is therefore the single most important musical promotional spot on earth.

Since the announcement of the 31-year old in the headline spot, speculation has begun as to who might join her on stage at “The Greatest Show on Earth”. Early favourites include her husband, international rap sensation Jay-Z, and her former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Beyoncé's performance at Super Bowl XLVII will be the second time the singer has played at the event, having sung the national anthem at the 2004 Super Bowl when it was staged at her home town in Houston, Texas.

Madonna headlined last year's half-time show, which was shrouded in controversy after one of her guest acts, MIA, gave a middle finger salute to the crowd during the performance. The NFL, and broadcaster NBC, later apologised for any offence caused after failing to edit the gesture from their coverage quick enough.

In the past many of the most famous artists in the world have headlined the Super Bowl, including The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, The Who and Paul McCartney.

However, one of the most memorable performances remains Janet Jackson's 2004 headline gig where it was a Justin Timberlake-related “wardrobe malfunction” - rather than the music - that captured the imagination of the press and the public.