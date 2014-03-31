Benedict Cumberbatch was among the familiar faces at yesterday's Malaysian Grand Prix. And after getting up close and personal with the super cars and interviewing champion racer Lewis Hamilton, Cumberbatch caught up with BBC's David Coulthard and Suzi Perry for a chat.

The Sherlock star confirmed Coulthard's presenting job was safe joking, "You're cooler and much more sort of sober and professional than I am, so I defer to you, I don't think I'm going to steal your day job."

But admitted it had been a "thrill" to be involved in the day and would "absolutely" love to come back for more.

Of course, no camera time with Cumberbatch would be complete without a quick catch-up about Sherlock.

"It would be remiss if I didn't ask about Sherlock," joked Perry adding, "I presume there'll be another one hopefully going to happen?"

But it's never that easy is it? The actor coyly replied, "You work for the corporation, ask them."

See the full interview here:

