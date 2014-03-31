But admitted it had been a "thrill" to be involved in the day and would "absolutely" love to come back for more.

Of course, no camera time with Cumberbatch would be complete without a quick catch-up about Sherlock.

"It would be remiss if I didn't ask about Sherlock," joked Perry adding, "I presume there'll be another one hopefully going to happen?"

More like this

But it's never that easy is it? The actor coyly replied, "You work for the corporation, ask them."

See the full interview here:

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes