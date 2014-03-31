Benedict Cumberbatch talks cars, Sherlock and why David Coulthard's job is safe
Sherlock star tries his hand at interviewing during F1 Malaysian GP before talk turns to the future of the BBC detective drama
Benedict Cumberbatch was among the familiar faces at yesterday's Malaysian Grand Prix. And after getting up close and personal with the super cars and interviewing champion racer Lewis Hamilton, Cumberbatch caught up with BBC's David Coulthard and Suzi Perry for a chat.
The Sherlock star confirmed Coulthard's presenting job was safe joking, "You're cooler and much more sort of sober and professional than I am, so I defer to you, I don't think I'm going to steal your day job."
But admitted it had been a "thrill" to be involved in the day and would "absolutely" love to come back for more.
Of course, no camera time with Cumberbatch would be complete without a quick catch-up about Sherlock.
"It would be remiss if I didn't ask about Sherlock," joked Perry adding, "I presume there'll be another one hopefully going to happen?"
More like this
But it's never that easy is it? The actor coyly replied, "You work for the corporation, ask them."
See the full interview here: