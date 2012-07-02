In the clip, dear old Blighty is re-imagined as a giant stadium with Olympic athletes running, diving, rowing and riding over a range of quintessentially Britaih landscapes. Here, have a look:

The video features the tune First Steps by indie band Elbow as its soundtrack, which was announced as the BBC's official Olympic theme back in November, and which will be available to download from Friday 27 July.

And if you enjoyed the first sequence, you'll no doubt be cheered by the news that an extended 2m40s cut of the trail will be aired on BBC1 on Tuesday 3 July at 7:30pm.

More like this

Advertisement

The BBC's 2012 marketing head Louisa Fyans said of the clip: "Animation enabled us to deliver to this brief and helped us create something really special for the BBC's London 2012 campaign."