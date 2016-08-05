As it's rolling out later today for now you can actually only really see one thing - a shot of Rio. But move your device (it's compatible with Android, iOS and Samsung Gear VR) and there you are having a good old look around the area.

This is unfortunately a static screenshot, so you'll have to take my word for it until you download it. Which you should. Like, now.

Imagine when you can throw yourself into the middle of the thousands of Opening Ceremony dancers? All those flags being waved? Brilliant.

There will be live 360 video footage of an event each day during the Games, with around 100 hours in total and a choice of up to four different camera angles, plus a daily 360 video highlights package.

As well as the Opening Ceremony, boxing, artistic gymnastics, beach volleyball and fencing are all waiting on the action to take place so videos can be uploaded (the full schedule, albeit subject to change due to timings, can be seen here).

I'm ready and waiting.