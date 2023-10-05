The Denver Nuggets won their first ever NBA Finals last season, buoyed by sensational displays from Nikola Jokić and guided by head coach Erik Spoelstra.

The Nuggets face an almighty task to repeat their glorious achievement, however. The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are the early favourites to go all the way, but as we have seen time and time again in the NBA, anything can happen.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the NBA in the UK, including season schedule and coverage details.

When does the NBA 2023/24 season start and end?

The NBA regular season kick-starts on Tuesday 24th October 2023 in the US, though British fans will need to stay up into the early hours of Wednesday 25th.

The season ends on Sunday 14th April 2024 after all teams have played a whopping 82 games each.

But that isn't the end. The play-offs commence from Saturday 20th April 2024 until May/June 2024, and that road leads to the showpiece event...

When is the NBA Finals?

The NBA Finals will take place in June 2024, with British fans compelled to pour the late-night coffee if they are to stay awake for it.

How to watch NBA on TV in the UK

You can watch NBA games live on Sky Sports throughout the season. They will show several matches per week live across their channels.

You can add the Sky Sports Action and Arena channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Watch NBA live stream online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

How to watch NBA highlights in the UK

You can check out all the highlights via the NBA YouTube channel as well as official, individual team channels.

