NBA All-Star Game 2025 on TV: UK coverage and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch the NBA All-Star Game 2025 live on TV.
The NBA All-Star Game will have a very different feel in 2025 following an overhaul to the tried-and-tested format.
The 24 All-Stars selected to feature in the game will be drafted into three eight-person rosters, alongside a fourth Rising Stars team made up of young, exciting prospects.
Each of the four teams will be drawn against one another to play in a pair of semi-finals, with the winners to enter the final for a shot at the trophy.
The winners of each match will be the first team to score 40 points, rather than a traditional set time limit.
LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have been called up from the Western Conference, while Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell are among the Eastern stars.
When is the NBA All-Star Game 2025?
The NBA All-Star Game 2025 tips off at 1am UK time in the early hours of Monday 17th February 2025.
The game goes ahead on Sunday night in local time in the US.
How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2025 on TV in the UK
The NBA All-Star Game 2025 will be shown on TNT Sports 1 in 2025.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
Watch NBA All-Star Game 2025 live stream online
You can also watch the games on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.
