Each of the four teams will be drawn against one another to play in a pair of semi-finals, with the winners to enter the final for a shot at the trophy.

The winners of each match will be the first team to score 40 points, rather than a traditional set time limit.

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have been called up from the Western Conference, while Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell are among the Eastern stars.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the NBA All-Star Game 2025 in the UK.

When is the NBA All-Star Game 2025?

The NBA All-Star Game 2025 tips off at 1am UK time in the early hours of Monday 17th February 2025.

The game goes ahead on Sunday night in local time in the US.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2025 on TV in the UK

The NBA All-Star Game 2025 will be shown on TNT Sports 1 in 2025.

Watch NBA All-Star Game 2025 live stream online

