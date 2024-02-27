A grand total of 26 events will be competed in across track and field, with Team GB's ranks swelled by the presence of world outdoor 1500m champion Josh Kerr and Olympic medallist Laura Muir, who will each aim to clinch gold on Scottish home soil.

US sprinters Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman will provide a dash of international stardust to proceedings as they continue preparations for an expected battle for the prestigious 100m title in Paris.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships live on TV in 2024.

When is the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024?

The World Athletics Indoor Championships begin on Friday 1st March 2024, with three days packed full of action.

The championships run until Sunday 3rd March 2024, when athletes pack up and depart Glasgow.

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Athletics Indoor Championships will be shown across BBC platforms.

BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will boast the bulk of the coverage throughout the events, while you should also check out the BBC Sport website for live streams.

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

Friday 1st March

From 9:30am and 6:45pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Saturday 2nd March

From 9:30am and 6:40pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Sunday 3rd March

From 9:30am and 6:30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

