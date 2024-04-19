London Marathon 2024 on TV: Channel, live stream and highlights
Your complete guide to the London Marathon 2024, including full TV coverage details.
The London Marathon is one of the great spectacles in British sport, with over 50,000 runners set to descend on the capital.
A wonderful blend of elite athletes, amateur runners and the usual spread of rhinos and fancy-dress heroes will hit the road on Sunday for the festivities.
Tragically, men's reigning champion Kelvin Kiptum passed away earlier this year, months after breaking the marathon world record in Chicago last October.
Kiptum was expected to be among the hot favourites in this edition, prior to being involved in a fatal car crash in his native Kenya. He was 24.
The women's marathon is set to be a fascinating watch, with several contenders eyeing up the women's-only marathon world record.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the London Marathon live on TV in 2024.
London Marathon 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the London Marathon will be shown live across BBC platforms from 8:30am on Sunday 21st April 2024.
BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will boast the coverage throughout the whole event.
London Marathon 2024 TV schedule
All UK times. Subject to change.
TV schedule
BBC One/iPlayer: 8:30am – 2pm
BBC Two/iPlayer: 2pm – 3pm
BBC iPlayer: 11:30am – 6pm
Event schedule
9:05am – Elite wheelchair race
9:25am – Elite women
10am – Elite men/mass start
London Marathon 2024 highlights
If you can't tune in for live coverage, BBC will broadcast a highlights show on the evening of Sunday 21st April 2024.
Highlights
BBC Two/iPlayer: 6pm
