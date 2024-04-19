Tragically, men's reigning champion Kelvin Kiptum passed away earlier this year, months after breaking the marathon world record in Chicago last October.

Kiptum was expected to be among the hot favourites in this edition, prior to being involved in a fatal car crash in his native Kenya. He was 24.

The women's marathon is set to be a fascinating watch, with several contenders eyeing up the women's-only marathon world record.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the London Marathon live on TV in 2024.

London Marathon 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the London Marathon will be shown live across BBC platforms from 8:30am on Sunday 21st April 2024.

BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will boast the coverage throughout the whole event.

London Marathon 2024 TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

TV schedule

BBC One/iPlayer: 8:30am – 2pm

BBC Two/iPlayer: 2pm – 3pm

BBC iPlayer: 11:30am – 6pm

Event schedule

9:05am – Elite wheelchair race

9:25am – Elite women

10am – Elite men/mass start

London Marathon 2024 highlights

If you can't tune in for live coverage, BBC will broadcast a highlights show on the evening of Sunday 21st April 2024.

Highlights

BBC Two/iPlayer: 6pm

