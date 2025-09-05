Some of the finest long-distance runners from around the globe will be battling it out at the front. In the elite men's group, defending champion Abel Kipchumba and London Marathon winner Alex Mutiso Munyao are expected to battle it out, while GB Olympian Eilish McColgan goes in search of her first Great North Run victory in the elite women's group.

However, the majority of the runners working their way from Newcastle across the Tyne Bridge into Gateshead and South Tyneside before reaching the finish line in South Shields will be amateurs raising money for a good cause.

For those not pulling on their running shoes on Sunday or supporting from the sidelines, the good news is that there will be extensive coverage from the event on free-to-air TV and online.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Great North Run live on TV in 2025.

Great North Run 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the London Marathon will be shown live across BBC platforms from 10am on Sunday 7th September 2025.

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will provide coverage throughout the entire event.

Great North Run 2025 TV schedule

Abdi Nageeye and Alexander Mutiso Munyao compete in the Men's Elite Race during the 2025 TCS London Marathon (Photo by Sam Mellish/Getty Images)

All UK times. Subject to change.

TV schedule

BBC One/iPlayer: 10am - 2pm

Event schedule

10:20am – Elite wheelchair race start

10:25am – Elite women start

10:27am – Visually impaired participants start

10:35am – Warm-up

10:50am – Elite men and Orange Wave start

11:25am – Estimated Green Wave start

11:30am – Red Arrows Flypast over Tyne Bridge

12am – Estimated Pink Wave start

1:45pm – Red Arrows display in South Shields

2pm – BBC coverage ends

Great North Run 2025 highlights

If you can't tune in for live coverage, BBC will broadcast a highlights show on the evening of Sunday 7th September 2025.

Highlights

BBC Two/iPlayer: 6:30pm

