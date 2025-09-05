Great North Run 2025 on TV: Channel, live stream and highlights
Your complete guide to the Great North Run 2025, including full TV coverage details.
The eyes of the athletics world will be on Tyneside this weekend for the 2025 edition of the Great North Run.
The iconic event, dubbed the world's largest half-marathon, has been going since 1981 and remains as popular as ever – with 60,000 runners expected to take part in Sunday's 13.1-mile race in the North East.
Some of the finest long-distance runners from around the globe will be battling it out at the front. In the elite men's group, defending champion Abel Kipchumba and London Marathon winner Alex Mutiso Munyao are expected to battle it out, while GB Olympian Eilish McColgan goes in search of her first Great North Run victory in the elite women's group.
However, the majority of the runners working their way from Newcastle across the Tyne Bridge into Gateshead and South Tyneside before reaching the finish line in South Shields will be amateurs raising money for a good cause.
For those not pulling on their running shoes on Sunday or supporting from the sidelines, the good news is that there will be extensive coverage from the event on free-to-air TV and online.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Great North Run live on TV in 2025.
Great North Run 2025 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the London Marathon will be shown live across BBC platforms from 10am on Sunday 7th September 2025.
BBC One and BBC iPlayer will provide coverage throughout the entire event.
Great North Run 2025 TV schedule
All UK times. Subject to change.
TV schedule
BBC One/iPlayer: 10am - 2pm
Event schedule
10:20am – Elite wheelchair race start
10:25am – Elite women start
10:27am – Visually impaired participants start
10:35am – Warm-up
10:50am – Elite men and Orange Wave start
11:25am – Estimated Green Wave start
11:30am – Red Arrows Flypast over Tyne Bridge
12am – Estimated Pink Wave start
1:45pm – Red Arrows display in South Shields
2pm – BBC coverage ends
Great North Run 2025 highlights
If you can't tune in for live coverage, BBC will broadcast a highlights show on the evening of Sunday 7th September 2025.
Highlights
BBC Two/iPlayer: 6:30pm
