However, Arsenal have also been in winning ways in the Premier League recently, meaning there's only a few points between the teams and absolutely everything to play for - even beyond the passion and pride that comes with such a big encounter.

It could go either way this one... prepare for fireworks.

What time is the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur game?

Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 14:05pm on Sunday 2nd December 2018.

More like this

How to watch Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Unfortunately, this match is not available to watch for free – unless you buy a pint down your local pub.

Where is Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur being played?

The game will be played at Emirates Stadium on Sunday 2nd.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Arsenal win: 13/8

Tottenham Hotspur win: 7/4

Draw: 27/10

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.