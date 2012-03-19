But he failed when This Morning filmed him attempting the fastest-ever wrapping of a person in newspaper. He had to wrap Holly Willoughby in three minutes and seven seconds but couldn't find the end of the roll of sticky tape. We've all experienced that problem, but few of us have had co-host Phillip Schofield holding his head in his hands at the time. Flintoff says he had expected broadsheet newspapers rather than tabloid: "Little newspapers," he muttered.

Also on This Morning, he failed to eat a muffin in the required 35 seconds and there admitted to the hosts: "I'll be honest with you, the preparation wasn't good. I think it had been in the canteen for weeks."

He did better with a reverse bungee jump, for which he only narrowly failed to take the record, and then he failed a three-point turn by only 3cm (1.2in).

More like this

Watch him practise for his world record attempts now or catch up with highlights of Flintoff's Record Breakers on Sport Relief night, Friday 23 March, on BBC1.