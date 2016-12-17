Last summer that competitiveness was more than evident. In Rio, 28-year-old Alistair made history by defending his triathlon Olympic gold, with Jonny, two years his junior, upgrading his London 2012 bronze to silver. “Our goal was to win gold and silver,” says Alistair. “We did that, which was very special. So it’s a huge relief it’s over because it’s not just the end of the year for us, it’s the end of four years.”

But while Alistair deservedly felt satisfied with his achievements post-Rio, Jonny wasn’t quite done for the year. “I really want to become world champion,” he explains, “that’s why I carried on training after the Olympics, while Alistair took a break.”

In September the brothers were reunited for the season’s last World Series race in Mexico, which turned out to be a blessing. Just 700 metres from the finish line, Jonny was in the lead when he started stumbling and weaving. Running up behind him, Alistair saw his brother struggling and instinctively placed his arm around his shoulders, dragging him to the finish.

Alistair helps brother Jonny across the World Series finish line

In a final act of affection he stopped short of the line and pushed Jonny over it, so he won bronze. Jonny was then rushed to intensive care to recover. “I went to bed that night and Jonny had lost the World Champs, which kind of ruined what would have been an almost perfect season,” says Alistair. “I also didn’t know if I had done the right thing in terms of the rules. Then I woke up the next morning and was shocked!” Would Jonny do the same for his brother? “I will do now!” laughs Jonny. “Alistair actually had a similar episode in 2010 and I ran straight past, but I didn’t understand what he was going through. Although if it was the Olympics and I was going for gold then maybe not!”

But the brothers racing each other on the Olympic stage is something we may never get another chance to see. In what seems like the ultimate act of brotherly love, Alistair is stepping away from the triathlon. When asked if they can imagine a time when they’ll no longer be racing together, they look at each other and smile. “Alistair might be doing a bit of long-distance racing,” says Jonny. “We’ll still be doing a lot of training together but maybe not the same races, which will definitely be a little bit strange.” “I want to try racing the Iron Man for a couple of years,” says Alistair, “and then I’ll decide what I want to do with the next Olympics.”

It’s a huge decision to turn away from a sport that he’s dominated over the past few years, but one that will undoubtedly give Jonny the chance to become world champion – and perhaps even win Olympic gold.

