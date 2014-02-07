This year’s Eddie could be top violinist Vanessa-Mae, who, unbelievably, is competing in the downhill slalom for Thailand. I’m hoping she’ll be playing the violin on the way down. You’d surely get extra marks for that. But I love the competitors who come from countries where there isn’t much snow and you find out they’ve been practising by sliding down a road on a tea tray. And the medallists who, previously unknown, suddenly become household names and inspiring role models.

You just know there’s going to be some amazing stories. For me, what sets it apart from the summer Olympics is that every event seems to incorporate a ridiculous amount of danger. I feel like I sit in front of the telly continually muttering, “You must be joking!” But I’m not one of those people just waiting for someone to have a fall.

Better, for me, is watching someone nearly have a fall. I love it when the downhill skiers almost wipe out but end up on one ski, wobbling all over the shop. You can almost hear them going “Whoooaaaa!” The speed skating, which I find compelling, is absolutely lethal. If someone falls over, a skate could easily slice their hand off. Madness!

But best of all is when the Brits get good at an event, and the whole country suddenly becomes an expert. Take curling. We’ve got medal chances in the men’s and women’s curling so I’m all over it already. Those curls, as I like to call them, apparently weigh 22 kilos. The only thing that can stop Team GB going for gold is if they try to take their curls out to Sochi with Ryanair.

And why do British women excel at the skeleton? Maybe it’s because they’re very streamlined and have naturally pointy heads. But I actually think it’s because coverage is our defining national characteristic. That, and the fact that British women are nutters. Certainly wearing high heels with bare legs in Newcastle in January takes some courage.

Despite being an average skier, in my mind I’m a really fast slalom skier – for years I thought I had an undiscovered talent. Then, on holiday, someone filmed me doing a child’s slalom course and when I watched it I realised it would have been quicker if I’d walked.

No, if I was going to do an event, I’d be the second man in the four-man bobsleigh. You just have to keep your head down! It’s like being a passenger in a dangerous taxi. And even I could do that.

Alan Davies: Après Ski is on Friday BBC2 at 10.00pm.

